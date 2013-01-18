Softel integrates Swift TX in Harmonic Spectrum ChannelPort

Softel has integrated its Swift TX subtitling and captioning playout system in Harmonic’s Spectrum ChannelPort channel playout module.

The integration allows Spectrum media servers to support just-in-time insertion of subtitles as content plays, supporting late delivery of caption information in multilingual playout applications.

ChannelPort system users also will be able to achieve operational efficiency gains and reduced rack space consumption compared to a traditional multiple-vendor, multiple-hardware-unit system.

With regulatory frameworks now requiring subtitles and captions for an increasing amount of content, broadcasters are faced with potentially complex and inefficient subtitle and caption workflows when diversifying into multiple formats and video streams. Savings can be achieved by processing video, audio and subtitles/captions together on the same platform.