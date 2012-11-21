Snell Vega offers flexible port, fiber and coax configuration

To be featured at Government Video Expo 2012, Snell's Vega is a new routing platform that allows users to configure any signal port independently for fiber or coax (copper), easing a mixed connectivity environment and helping broadcasters to migrate simply and cost-effectively.

Available in 2RU with 96 ports or 4RU with 192 ports, its unique design also enables any port to be configured as either an input or output, providing the industry's most flexible asymmetric routing solution. Vega uses proprietary algorithms to monitor every subassembly continuously and offers a full range of options for maximum redundancy: dual crosspoints, dual controllers, dual power supplies, and dual fans — all "hot"-pluggable or replaceable.

The Government Video Expo 2012 show is set for Nov. 27-29, in Washington, D.C.