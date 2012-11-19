Snell KudosPro MC500 platform to be featured at Government Video Expo

On display at Government Video Expo will be KudosPro MC500, the newest addition to the KudosPro family of format and standards conversion systems.

Like the other KudosPro converters, the MC500 provides up-, down-, and crossconversion for all broadcast standards including SD, HD, and 3Gb/s (1080p) and includes a range of tools for picture enhancement, audio gain/delay/shuffle, closed caption and timecode passing, AFDs, and much more.