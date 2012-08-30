Snell introduces Kahuna Flare

Snell has rolled out the Kahuna Flare, the newest member of the company’s suite of SD/HD/1080p multiformat production switchers.

The mid-level switcher offers standard single-link 1080p support alongside SD and HD formats, making it ideal for over-the-air broadcasts, IP or Internet delivery platforms, and even large progressive screen presentations. With versions ranging from 2 M/E to 4 M/E, Kahuna Flare offers four keyers per M/E and two channels of 3D DVE, all in a single 6U rack frame. The system comes standard with 48 inputs and 24 outputs, with the option to upgrade to 60 inputs and 32 outputs.

Snell’s FormatFusion3 gives Kahuna Flare users versatility in working with multiple signal formats, enabling them to mix SD, HD and 1080p inputs and outputs simultaneously as required to meet any distribution need. The system is comprised of a Kahuna control surface, a graphical user interface and a 6U electronics unit, all designed for ease of installation and operation.