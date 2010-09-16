Snell introduces Centra control, monitoring platform

Snell launched atIBC2010 its Centra control and monitoring solution, which provides content monitoring, system intelligence and reporting in multivendor media environments.

In addition to complete integration of all Snell products, Centra provides comprehensive third-party driver libraries and uses open protocols, such as SNMP, to bring a unified approach to media technology control.

Snell developed Centra to serve as a real-time solution that manages multivendor equipment failures and includes simple interfaces and wizards for the easy setup and configuration required of a typical broadcast operation. Offering more than just configuration, Centra provides an operator-focused interface with recalls at the press of a button and built-in intelligence to eliminate confusion and increase efficiency.