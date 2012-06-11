Snell BroadcastAsia announces new Alchemist Ph.C-HD With FileFlow

At BroadcastAsia 2012, Snell will feature the Alchemist Ph.C-HD motion-compensated standards converter, with a new file I/O option that simplifies integration of the HD standards converter into file-based workflows, as well as additional processing modes that yield even better performance for film-rate conversions.

This file I/O option incorporates Snell's new FileFlow technology, which allows users to realize the efficiency benefits of end-to-end tapeless workflows while maintaining the exceptional conversion quality delivered by Alchemist Ph.C-HD. At the same time, the system's new real-time processing modes target the low frame rate conversions — below 30 psf — such as those commonly used for creation of Blu-ray™ and DVD deliverables.

For more information, visit www.snellgroup.com.



