Snell at IBC2011

Snell highlights at IBC will include an update to its ICE channel-in-a-box and BXF support in Morpheus. Snell also will demo the Morpheus/Screentoo "second screen" application, which allows media and broadcast organizations to distribute and monetize their branded applications to iPad tablets and other mobile platforms.

Morpheus ICE Version 2.2 introduces additional branding tools for visually enhancing HD and/or SD channels. Operators can generate vertical and horizontal crawls via automated URL or RSS feed, or from manually created source information, and multiple DVE per mixer effects allow them to squeeze different on-air content while inserting graphics and audio effects.

With Morpheus Version 2.3, Snell introduces BXF functionality that facilitates enterprise-level integration with business systems. At IBC2011, Snell will demonstrate three of these modules: BXF Import Content, BXF Media Change Notifier and BXF Schedule Query.