Small Tree to unveil new direct-attached shared-storage technology

At the 2011 NAB Show, Small Tree will unveil an Ethernet-based shared-storage system that supports the 6Gb/s SAS/SATA protocol, GraniteSTOR ST-RAID II. The system is targeted at midsize to larger post-production facilities looking for an Ethernet-based shared-storage solution that provides the performance of Fibre Channel without the high cost.

Similar to its existing ST-RAID system, Small Tree’s new ST-RAID II includes direct-attached shared-storage technology designed specifically for post-production professionals using Final Cut Pro.

Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree, said that providing robust (greater than 600MB/s), consistent performance over Ethernet networks while offering optimal cost efficiency is critical to a wide variety of applications. Small Tree’s 6Gb/s RAID array in a 16-bay configuration provides data rates of up to 1600MB/s.

Available in eight-, 12- or 16-drive (1TB, 2TB or 3TB drive) configurations, ST-RAID II produces high video stream counts, and its latency ensures there are no dropped frames in SD or HD. The ST-RAID II can also be expanded as needed.

