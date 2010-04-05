Small Tree to introduce GraniteSTOR ST-FCoE

As the professional audio and video industries continuously seek faster solutions to improve workflow, Small Tree will introduce its next generation of storage technology at NAB — the GraniteSTOR ST-FCoE for fiber channel over Ethernet.

Taking advantage of 10 Gigabit Ethernet’s throughout capabilities, the GraniteSTOR ST-FCoE will offer post-production editors maximum efficiency and ease in handling 10-bit HD uncompressed video or next generation 8K video.

The company said the need for high-bandwidth, low-latency storage for applications such as multiclip editing solutions, are driving the demand for FCoE technology. While today’s SAN technology works well with current applications such as ProRes HQ and ProRes 444, tomorrow’s storage systems will need to work seamlessly over 10Gb/s Ethernet in order to offer an optimal workflow environment.

Ideal for Final Cut or any high-bandwidth Mac application, Small Tree’s FCoE products will provide exceptional performance due to several new networking features, the most important of which is OS X stack bypass. GraniteSTOR ST-FCoE is more economical than today’s Fibre Channel solutions as it allows for the benefits of the Fibre Channel protocol over standard Ethernet hardware.