SlingStudio Adds DJI Drone Compatibility

FOSTER CITY, CALIF.—Sling Media is taking to the sky, announcing that its SlingStudio platform is now compatible with DJI drones. The SlingStudio wireless and portable multi-camera video production and live broadcasting system will now be able to work with DJI’s Phantom, Inspire and Matrice series drones.

DJI Matrice

A drone operator can connect with SlingStudio either by plugging into SlingStudio’s HDMI input port or connecting to SlingStudio wireless through the CameraLink wireless adapter. The drone streams live footage to its controller base, which then routes the video to the SlingStudio hub via the HDMI or CameraLink connection. With this, the drone can send high-quality footage to SlingStudio from within its recommended range.

SlingStudio can record, monitor and edit four HD video inputs from up to 10 aerial drone systems. The footage can then be outputted to streaming services like Facebook Live and YouTube, while also recording to a USB hard drive, USB SSD or SD card.

Sling Media, a subsidiary of Dish Network, is offering the SlingStudio starting at $999.