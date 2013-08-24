Trending

Skyline Communications to introduce DataMiner 8.0 at IBC2013

Skyline Communications at IBC2013 will unveil DataMiner 8.0 with important new innovations that further facilitate end-to-end network management.

The new features include:

  • DataMiner Mediation Layer, a unique approach to standardize the way human operators and advanced automation procedures can interact with devices and systems from different vendors.
  • A new, user-definable Router Control UI, which redefines how signals can be managed across hardware routing systems from different vendors and across different signal domains.
  • DataMiner Aggregation Engine, part of the DataMiner 8.0 Correlation Engine, offers user-definable data crunching capabilities.
  • The new DataMiner Connectivity Framework, which is aimed at standardizing, facilitating and leveraging connectivity in the DataMiner network management system.

See Skyline Communications at IBC 2013 Stand 1.A21.