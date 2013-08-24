Skyline Communications to introduce DataMiner 8.0 at IBC2013

Skyline Communications at IBC2013 will unveil DataMiner 8.0 with important new innovations that further facilitate end-to-end network management.

The new features include:

DataMiner Mediation Layer, a unique approach to standardize the way human operators and advanced automation procedures can interact with devices and systems from different vendors.

A new, user-definable Router Control UI, which redefines how signals can be managed across hardware routing systems from different vendors and across different signal domains.

DataMiner Aggregation Engine, part of the DataMiner 8.0 Correlation Engine, offers user-definable data crunching capabilities.

The new DataMiner Connectivity Framework, which is aimed at standardizing, facilitating and leveraging connectivity in the DataMiner network management system.

See Skyline Communications at IBC 2013 Stand 1.A21.