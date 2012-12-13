Skylark Technology Enhances CC in SL Neo

TORONTO, CANADA – Skylark Technology said it added new enhanced features to the closed-captioning functions in its SL Neo channel-in-a-box. Skylark says its SL Neo Series can now automatically convert on-the-fly closed-captioning metadata for either SD or HD play-out.



Skylark says its system can store and play-out CC media content regardless of whether the media content and metadata is imported via short or long-form recording or file transfer. The SL Neo series also features live-manual CC data entry. The CC metadata can also be exported as metadata within media content files in SD-CEA-608 or HD-CEA-708 formats.



Skylark’s HD/SD NLE NewsCut editing system supports CC as well the graphics system. The graphics system supports CC during design and play-out. If the graphics design involves rolling video content with built-in CC metadata, the Skylark system gives broadcasters the ability to select manually entered or integrated CC metadata.