Sky chooses Vizrt for stereo 3-D channel

Sky Sports has chosen Vizrt as the core graphics platform for its 3-D TV channel, due to launch in April.

Darren Long, Sky Sports’ director of operations, said, “We have worked with Vizrt for more than 10 years. They have supported us with excellent graphics for our SD sports coverage, then later for HD and now they will do so again for 3-D. Vizrt has always been a real-time 3-D system, and this meant it was easy for our designers to convert Sky Sports’ current HD designs to their stereo 3-D equivalents. The results are stunning and the graphics drew special attention from viewers when we recently ran our world’s first stereo 3-D football match trial. I am sure that Vizrt’s graphics will enhance our new 3-D channel, just as they do for all our other channels.”

The stereoscopic Vizrt system uses a Viz Trio CG operator interface, controlling a Viz render engine PC. This powerful graphics engine uses two graphics cards, and the separately rendered HD channels for each eye are synchronized by a new application developed for the process. The stereoscopic convergence point and depth are also adjustable on the fly to allow for changing camera views. The system can also be driven by GPI triggers from the vision-mixing desk.