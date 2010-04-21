SintecMedia introduces media business solutions suite at 2010 NAB Show

SintecMedia unveiled a new suite of media business products at the 2010 NAB Show. The additions include OnTrack for business intelligence, OnTarget for airtime planning optimization and OnRequest for monetizing new media.

The OnTrack media business intelligence tool provides decision support tools and multidimensional analytics to maximize revenues. OnTrack brings together dynamic data warehousing, efficient ETL, customized analysis and various on-demand data views to manage all media information created by the organization.

OnTarget is an interactive airtime optimization product whose advanced mathematical algorithms perform booking and placement of spots and promotions.

The OnRequest platform supports the monetization of a media group’s nonlinear business. It provides a unified and accessible warehouse for all programming, scheduling, ad sales and planning to increase the efficiency of business operations and maximize opportunities.