Singular Software Features Automation Updates



Singular Software will show a trio of automation tools. PluralEyes now features support for Avid Media Composer software; DualEyes, featuring the same technology as PluralEyes, is now available for Mac OS X.



Both products also feature in-demand audio and video synchronization capabilities.



Singular Software Presto for Final Cut Pro leverages computer vision and audio synchronization techniques to automate the assembly of presenter footage, slideshows, and audio elements, creating professional-looking video packages in minutes.



