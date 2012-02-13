Signiant to show Signiant Media Manager, Signiant Media Exchange at NAB

Signiant will show its Signiant Media Manager and Signiant Media Exchange solutions at the 2012 NAB Show. Signiant Media Manager is a system-to-system solution designed to handle the administration, control, management and execution of all system activity — including workflow modeling — from a single platform. It’s ideal for batch transfers of large numbers of media files, and users interact with the system through a Web-based interface for system configuration, task automation and reporting. Intelligent agents on the sending and receiving ends manage and monitor successful content movement.

Signiant Media Exchange (MX) is a private cloud solution for fast, secure file transfer designed for the business needs of media content providers, from global broadcasters to regional post-production houses. MX expands user access options with clients that automate the unattended delivery of content to/from any desktop or mobile device. Once content is downloaded, users can log in and select the channels of content to which they wish to subscribe. Users receive unattended updates as they become available — without having to check for new content or wait for downloads — and can quickly upload content to users or preselected channels without an agent. This reduces the steps required to send or obtain content, resulting in greater operational efficiency.

In addition, Signiant will unveil products at NAB that combine enterprise-level security, management and control with a new user paradigm.