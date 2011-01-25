Signiant, On Demand Group partner on management, distribution of VOD content

Signiant has partnered with On Demand Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of SeaChange International, to bring On Demand Group customers a seamless, global platform for management and distribution of digital media.

On Demand Group has implemented the Signiant solution to manage and accelerate transfer of media content, such as large video files of movies and TV programs, and metadata files.

On Demand Group provides customers with a turnkey solution for VOD offerings. Signiant will reinforce On Demand Group's strategy for digital workflow and content management that enables video content and metadata to move smoothly from studio and other suppliers, through internal operations and on to On Demand Group's VOD and pay-TV clients.