Sigma Designs offers next-generation G.hn chipset for home networking

Sigma Designs, a provider of system-on-a-chip solutions for delivering entertainment and control throughout the home, has introduced a G.hn chipset for home entertainment networking.

As the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) next-generation standard for wired home entertainment networks over any wire, G.hn represents an enormous step forward for consumer electronics OEMs, PC manufacturers and broadband service providers in terms of performance and ease of deployment. With this new Sigma chipset, a solution can now be designed to handle the immense bandwidth required by media-rich applications and HD content over any wire.

By using all three wires in the home (coax, phone lines and power lines), Sigma's G.hn chipset, CG5110, will enable home networks that can move data at up to 3Gb/s. The company said this means it can deliver up to 60 times the throughput of existing wireless technologies and more than nine times the performance of existing wire solutions. With this level of performance, Sigma will enable service providers to easily and affordably deliver any service they are looking to implement in the coming decade, including HD multimedia entertainment, triple-play services, IPTV, telepresence, telemedicine, home monitoring and 3-D TV. Sigma's CG5110 also supports backward compatibility with today's mass deployments of HomePNA and HomePlug AV.