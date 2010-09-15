SIENNA shows integration with Ross, ENPS, Isilon, Pebble Beach

SIENNA’s digital media infrastructure was demonstrated on several stands at IBC, including AP ENPS, Ross Video and Isilon.

SIENNA and ENPS are continuing their MOS integration with ENPS 6 and 7, and SIENNA and Ross OverDrive are being integrated to control all aspects of the production environment, including SIENNA playout ports, switchers, CGs, cameras and virtual sets.

Many SIENNA users in news and sports have wanted to extend the scope of SIENNA into their transmission workflow. Now integrated with Isilon storage and Pebble Beach transmission automation, the SIENNA infrastructure can manage media, archive, ingest, editorial and playout in a transmission domain. Pebble Beach controls SIENNA ingest and playout ports via VDCP, and SIENNA manages media archive/restore driven by traffic as well as delivers a unique single media workflow for transmission, which eliminates media movement for a dynamic and efficient workflow.

