Sienna Offers Update to NDICam iOS App

LONDON—There is a new update available for Sienna’s NDICam iOS app, which transforms an iPhone or iPad into a wireless broadcast camera using the NDI IP Video Protocol. Sienna launched the app back in March.

The new version 1.30 adds a talent-facing tally light using device’s flash light, the addition of a red-gel, plus zoom functionality. Users can use these new features during production and then connect to production systems over Wi-Fi.

NDICam is available now from the Apple App Store for $19.99.