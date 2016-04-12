Shotoku Unveiling VR Camera Tracking Tool at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Shotoku Broadcast Systems will use the 2016 NAB Show stage to launch an expansion to its line of virtual reality and augmented reality tracking systems. One of the products that the company will have on display is its new Free-d2, a tracking system that does not require physical encoder devices attached to the camera support’s moving axes.

The Free-d2 uses video processing algorithms and ceiling markers to determine the position and orientation of the studio camera, which as a result offers accurate position tracking. The device features no home or reference point.

Able to be attached to the broadcast camera, the Free-d2 does not interfere with normal operations and constantly views the lighting grid area where markers are positioned, per Shotoku. By being attached directly, the company says any type of camera support can be used.

Markers for the Free-d2 are made of reflective material and can be placed within the studio lighting grid or ceiling area. According to Shotoku, collaboration is only needed once and lights or other ceiling equipment offer no obstruction.

Shotoku will display the Free-d2 system at its booth, C8008, at the 2016 NAB Show, which will take place from April 16-21 in Las Vegas.