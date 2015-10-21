Shotoku Provides Stability to Torneos

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA—Torneos y Competencias S.A. and HD Services S.A—also known as Torneos—is an Argentine mobile sports production company headquartered in Buenos Aires that also transmits satellite and CATV signals. As chief of the Technical Department, I coordinate all technical activities, including support, but I also evaluate and recommend the equipment purchases and technologies that have kept Torneos a premiere and quality organization for more than 30 years.

Studio/OB TT-64 tripod

Due to the recent purchase of two 55x lenses, we needed reliable and robust support gear to accommodate the large units as well as their cameras. Our first reaction was to remain with the same brand that we were already using, but after careful consideration we decided to consider alternatives.

We normally purchase equipment through manufacturers’ local representatives and Isikawa Electrónica is one such company that has always been very professional, efficient and provides excellent support. Isikawa Electrónica suggested we evaluate a tripod/head system from Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a well-known manufacturer of camera support equipment. Since we principally produce soccer matches and other sporting events such as tennis, our equipment is constantly travelling from location to location and absolutely must be easily and quickly assembled and disassembled. We found Shotoku’s Studio/OB TT-64 tripod with their TE-12HF pan/tilt head combination to be robust and exceptionally stable.

SINGLE COAXIAL TUBE

Shotoku’s TT-64 is formed with a unique single coaxial tube structure, to create a lightweight yet highly rigid unit with an ergonomically designed and simple-to-use leg extension lock system with a robust built-in mid-level spreader. The tripod pairs ideally with Shotoku’s TE-12 HF pan and tilt head that can support a payload up to 198 pounds (90kg) although it only weighs 26.2 pounds (11.9 kg). The head’s built-in vibration dampening mechanism stabilizes the picture even at high telescopic range and features Shotoku’s continuous variable fluid drag system.

Proper positioning and use is very critical because the camera operators must follow the game as close as possible. Accuracy and stability are also key so that images are captured at precisely the right time and angle. We were so pleased with the combo’s performance and price point that we purchased two systems that are now working in the field. Our camera operators have found the combo extremely easy to use; we didn’t even need training, reading the manual was enough. And the camera assistants are happy because set-up and tear down in the field is so simple.

We have already put the equipment to good use during the Copa Sudamericana final match where the system was positioned on the field behind the goal. In addition we used it at the Boca Juniors vs. River Plate match, one of the most popular soccer events in the world, where the system was situated at the end of the field.

Shotoku and Isikawa did a great job importing the equipment as quickly as possible, even with our complicated customs procedures.

Although this was our first purchase of Shotoku equipment, we will certainly consider its products for our future projects.

Guillermo Romano has been working in the broadcast industry for more than 30 years, the last 15 at Torneos y Competencias S.A. and HD Services S.A as chief engineer in the technical department.

For more information on Shotoku Broadcast Systems, visitwww.shotoku.tv.