Shotoku Phoenix DigiPort extends life of remote camera systems

At IBC (Stand 11.G30), Shotoku Broadcast Systems will display a broad range of applications for its line of enhanced high-capacity control panels, including a new Ethernet control system for camera fluid legacy heads. It includes SD/HD support, a widescreen layout and customizable display options.

Shotoku will also exhibit a uniquely small, but high-precision unit that targets single-operator productions. The panels will be shown alongside the company’s Orchestra Camera Management System, now available with an integrated live-video touch screen option, its flagship TRP-100 fully robotic studio pedestal, and its full range of robotic and VR sensor pan/tilt heads.

Also new at IBC is the Phoenix DigiPort, an Ethernet Control system for legacy camera heads, which extends the life of aging third-party remote camera systems. The Phoenix systems make use of the existing control networks, usually based on RS-422 communications, which limits the flexibility of network configurations when compared with TCP/IP networks used on many remote camera systems. The Phoenix DigiPort system brings the flexibility of Ethernet networking to these legacy systems, by providing protocol and physical connection conversion within a small, self-contained module located at each legacy pan and tilt head.

The Phoenix DigiPort is compatible with all Shotoku control systems and can be configured for use with numerous legacy third-party heads.