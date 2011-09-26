Shotoku makes ease of use top priority

Shotoku Broadcast Systems has unveiled a number of enhancements to its robotic camera control range that facilitate ease-of-use and tighter control. They are also now more affordable than ever before.

The TR-T Control system, with its HD/SDI support and 16:9 acoustic-pulse touch screen, now includes clearer thumbnail images and live video preview in the widescreen format.



Shotoku’s latest TRP-100 robotic pedestal is ideal for all studio applications, including news, sports and current affairs. Key features include precise navigation with Shotoku’s proven VR tracking technology, full manual override with air-balanced height and three-level safety systems.



At the recent IBC show, the company showed a complete Parliamentary TV remote camera system based on its Orchestra Camera Management System (CMS). Supporting 16 cameras and live video touch-screen operation, the Orchestra system makes televising even the largest parliamentary debates simple and cost-effective.



In addition to the robotic camera systems, the company also showed a range of VR tracking.