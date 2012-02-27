SHM Broadcast to offer Bridge Technologies monitoring systems in Germany

SHM Broadcast is the latest addition to Bridge Technologies' extensive roster of European business partners. The company will offer the complete range of VideoBRIDGE digital media monitoring systems to its customers in Germany, together with support and consultation services.

SHM Broadcast GmbH has established a strong presence in the German market with its expertise in providing solutions and services for broadcasters and OTT providers.

In addition to solutions for cable, terrestrial, and satellite infrastructures, SHM Broadcast will offer all the OTT monitoring tools included in the latest VideoBRIDGE probes, as well as the new versions of the microVB™ system for monitoring OTT and "TV everywhere" services. The microVB system allows operators to access remotely real-time data from customer premises, making accurate and comprehensive end-to-end multiservice/OTT analysis and monitoring a reality for the first time.

More information about Bridge Technologies products is available at www.bridgetech.tv.