Shanghai Media Group taps Thomson Video Networks headend technology for new service

Shanghai Media Group (SMG) is launching new cable television services powered by a headend technology system from Thomson Video Networks.

SMG has created a new platform based on the Thomson technology as part of the media group's push for audience share in domestic and international Chinese markets.

The SMG installation of Thomson Video Networks technology includes ViBE encoders, NetProcessor 9030 multiplexers and the Thomson XMS management system with conditional access management integration. Distributed in the MPEG-2 format through China's networks, SMG's channels will achieve high video quality through the statistical multiplexing performance of the Thomson infrastructure.

The readily installed system from Thomson Video Networks allowed SMG to work on an accelerated timescale for the installation and commissioning of these channels to meet its rigid schedule.