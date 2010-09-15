SGL unveils support for LTO-5

Software Generation (SGL) demonstrated support for the latest evolution of the LTO Program, LTO Ultrium 5 tape drives and libraries at IBC.

With a native storage capacity of 1.5TB on each tape cartridge, this version of LTO provides one of the most cost-effective solutions available today. A single LTO-5 tape can store approximately 28 hours of 120Mb/s HD material.

SGL also unveiled enhanced Final Cut Server integration. SGL’s new FlashNet FCS integration enables a more streamlined relationship between the archive and online storage, facilitating cleaner workflows.

