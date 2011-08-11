SGL to showcase FlashNet 6.4, highlight LTO support

At IBC2011, SGL will showcase the next-generation of archiving, which provides true interoperability between systems from different vendors, including FlashNet and non-FlashNet systems.

SGL will feature FlashNet 6.4 by highlighting its open system architecture and the benefits of providing reliable, scalable solutions with cost and workflow improvements for broadcasters, post production facilities, and news/sport organizations. The company will also highlight its support for the latest version of Avid Interplay 2.3.

SGL will make the European debut of FlashNet support for the LTO program (HP, IBM & Quantum) Linear Tape File System (LTFS). Demonstrations will show how an LTFS-driven archive can transform current media archive practices.

