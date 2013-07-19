SGL Features FlashNet at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, SGL will direct delegates’ attention to its FlashNet content management solution. FlashNet is designed to integrate seamlessly with NRCS, MAM or automation control systems to provide significant improvements to workflow efficiency without intruding on the users’ familiar desktop. The product can work with a single site archive system; main and back-up operation or a hub and spoke configuration.



SGL’s LTFS notification service will be making its European debut at the convention. LTFS already allows material to be transferred directly into the archive. The new LTFS notification subscription service supports the addition of intelligent amalgamation services – optimising tape and tape-head usage without limiting access to individual files.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. SGL will be at stand 7.J15a.

www.sglbroadcast.com