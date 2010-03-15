SF Duopoly selects Clear-Com intercom-over-IP system

A CBS-owned duopoly in the San Francisco Bay Area (consisting of CBS station KPIX-TV and CW affiliate KBCW-TV) has purchased a hybrid network from Clear-Com Communication Systems for its production communication needs.

The multilayered solution includes Clear-Com’s Eclipse Omega Version 5.1 digital matrix intercom system, an IVC-32 32-channel high-density IP connection card, IP-enabled V-series user control panels, Clear-Com Concert 2.0 user licenses, an E-Que card and integrated wireless CellCom system.

The Hybrid Network combines IP server-based communications with Clear-Com’s Eclipse TDM matrix technology to create a single, fluid communications system that offers broadcasters like KPIX a number of workflow options, whether in the studio or out in the field.

Leveraging Clear-Com’s I.V.Core technology, the system delivers intercom-over-IP (IOIP) capabilities to new and traditional intercom systems, users of the IP-enabled V-series panels or Concert software have seamless access to the same network as their colleagues working on the Eclipse. Whether they are in the office next door or at a remote news bureau across the globe, IP-enabled V-series and Concert users can always connect to the main Eclipse system or even wireless beltpack users roaming the station.

For example, if covering a live event, station ENG crews can simply bring a laptop loaded with Concert 2.0 software and a headset to the venue and connect to the studio’s main Eclipse system through any standard Internet connection on-site.

The new Hybrid Network at KPIX also offers the ability to expand by adding more IP-enabled users to the intercom system via the IVC-32 card. Thanks to I.V.Core technology, KPIX users will experience low latency and high-quality audio regardless of the number of users.