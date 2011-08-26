Sensaphonics offers ‘sweat relief’ for IEM, IFB users

Sensaphonics, the technology leader in personal monitoring, has announced the immediate availability of the Dry & Store Zephyr, a powerful electronic desiccant system designed to prevent the failure of in-ear monitors due to excessive sweat. The Zephyr combines gentle heat, moving air and an aggressive desiccant (drying agent) to extract moisture and body oils while drying earwax for easy removal.

Users high levels of sweat and body oils can cause their IEMs to fail, a condition that worsens over time as moisture builds up within the earpiece. In testing with customers, Sensaphonics found that using the Dry & Store Zephyr eliminated all residual moisture from the earphones. Significantly, close examination of the earphones in Sensaphonics labs showed no build-up of body oils inside the earphones, even after two months of use.

The Dry & Store Zephyr uses Dry-Max technology to deliver a controlled amount of warm dry air, a soft but continuous flow of air around the earphones, and a powerful desiccant, the Dry-Brik II. The warming allows more moisture to be extracted, with airflow to carry it to the desiccant, preventing it from re-condensing back in the earphones. The Zephyr is so effective that it actually deodorizes while it dries earphones.

“We’re very excited by this product, especially for IEM users whose high levels of sweat can actually cause product failure,” said Sensaphonics President Michael Santucci, Au.D. “Finding a way to keep earphones working reliably for these users has been a real challenge for the industry. The Dry & Store system is the perfect solution for them.”

To use the Dry & Store Zephyr, just place the earphones in the drying compartment, snap the lid shut, and turn the unit on. After the eight-hour drying cycle, the IEMs are totally dry and ready for use. All that is required is AC power. Each Dry-Brick II desiccant is good for a minimum of two months of service, after which a fresh, foil-wrapped replacement is required.

Both the Dry & Store Zephyr and Dry-Brick II desiccant products are now shipping and available directly from Sensaphonics.v