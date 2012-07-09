Sencore’s MRD5800 set for IBC2012

Sencore is expanding its popular family of receiver/decoder products, and among that expansion is the MRD5800, which will make its European debut at IBC2012.

The receiver/decoder decodes any of the high-quality video feeds required in today's demanding contribution environment, including 4:2:2 H.264 or MPEG-2 video, at either 8- or 10-bit depth. The MRD 5800 will also decode and output full HD 1080p60 video as 3G-SDI, giving an operator confidence that their system will be future-proof. The MRD 5800 also offers up to eight PIDs of audio decoding to deal with the multichannel, multi-language environment of live-event coverage.