SENCORE, Starz Entertainment demonstrate DVB-2 modulator, receiver decoder

Starz Entertainment and SENCORE demonstrated how the company's next-generation receiver decoders and satellite modulators can maximize transponder bandwidth efficiency when delivering a high volume of content Nov. 3 during a meeting of the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Society of Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) held at the Starz Entertainment facility in Englewood, CO.

Relying on SENCORE's SMD 989 DVB-S2 modulator and MRD3187B receiver decoder, a joint team of engineers from both companies illustrated how SENCORE's newest modulation and demodulation technology can be used for transmitting more than 100Mb/s of video, audio and data using 16APSK over a live C-band satellite link and a 4.5m receive dish. They also successfully transmitted 32APSK modulation using a 9m receive dish.

SENCORE's MRD3187B supports multiple applications by combining dual-channel processing capability with MPEG-2, MPEG-4, 4:2:0, SD and HD video decoding.