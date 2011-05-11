Sencore launches Broadpeak solutions at NAB Show

Sencore launched a new line of video-on-demand (VOD) servers and solutions for content delivery networks (CDNs), a result of its new global sales and market development partnership with Broadpeak.

Under the new agreement, Sencore is the exclusive North American representative of the Broadpeak product lines, including the BkM100 CDN mediator and the BkS family of live and on-demand multiformat servers.

Based in Rennes, France, Broadpeak provides CDNs and VOD servers for cable, IPTV and hybrid TV operators worldwide. Sencore manufactures signal quality and video delivery solutions. The agreement allows both companies to offer solutions that enable over-the-top and cloud-based media streaming services.

The BkM100 CDN mediator is a unified content delivery network manager enabling network service providers to allocate content efficiently across a large network and manage multiple simultaneous viewing requests for many devices. The BkS100 video streaming server stores content on hard drives, flash and RAM to deliver transport streams to the requesting device. It is well suited for applications that use Flash, HLS or Silverlight smooth streaming.