Sencore introduces ATSC 8-VSB-to-ASI/SD card
Sencore has introduced is a new receiver-decoder card for its openGear chassis. The AG4801 card is an 8-VSB-to-ASI/SDI receiver-decoder card that enables users to receive ATSC broadcast signals and output those signals via ASI and SD/HD-SDI. It includes multichannel, high-density and multiformat decoding capabilities.
Features include transition from SD to HD sources without changing hardware, multiformat SD/HD MPEG-2/H.264 decoding, manual or AFD-triggered downconversion and remote access. Switchable SD/HD-SDI outputs and an ASI output can be fixed to the preferred center-cut, letterbox or anamorphic modes. Output formats can also be switched on the fly with support for AFD.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox