SENCORE adds features to compressed media analyzer

SENCORE unveiled at IBC2010 new features for its CMA 1820 compressed media analyzer that transform the unit into a total solution for encoding compliance testing of video content for both broadcast and Internet streaming.

New CMA 1820 capabilities support in-depth analysis of video encoding in formats that include H.264, MPEG-2 and VC-1 in container files, such as transport stream, 3GP, ASF, Flash, MP4, Smooth Streaming and QuickTime. In-depth analysis support eliminates the need for visual inspection or additional compliance testing from a different source.

The CMA 1820 is a single software package for compliance testing of both broadcast and Internet video content. Running on any laptop or PC, the unit decodes pictures from video elementary streams and displays the information using picture overlays and data boxes, giving key information on coding parameters, including slice and macroblock level data. The syntax view provides values and descriptions of all syntax elements down to the header level.