Scripps Networks to launch Cooking Channel with expanded OmniBus automation

Scripps Networks has upgraded and expanded its OmniBus Systems Colossus automation system in Knoxville, TN, for the launch of several new HD and SD channel services. The new channels will complement Scripps’ existing SD channels and includes its new Cooking Channel, which debuts on May 31; that will reach approximately 55 million households with 24/7 coverage including VOD and an accompanying website.

John Ajamie, senior vice president, broadcast operations and engineering at Scripps Networks, said going live with these new channels in April, with minimal additional engineering required to upgrade its automation infrastructure, was a great help in meeting the company’s business objectives.

Scripps Networks’ Colossus infrastructure was expanded by New Jersey-based Azzurro Systems Integration to accommodate the new SD and HD channels with the addition of new server and device controllers. The existing Colossus server and caching and transfer infrastructure framework required only minimal changes to handle the extra traffic.

The Colossus is a multichannel automation system that incorporates schedule management, event building and transitions, timeline monitoring, live-event management and cache management.