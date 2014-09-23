Scripps Networks Interactive Taps Globecast

SINGAPORE — Globecast announced that it has been selected by Scripps Networks Interactive to provide distribution, playout, content preparation and select post production services for the company’s portfolio of networks across Asia-Pacific. Scripps Networks owns and operates four channels across the region including Asian Food Channel, Food Network, Travel Channel and HGTV, which will launch at the end of the year.



The channels will be carried on the Measat-3 satellite, which provides reach across the region, and will have access to a full range of content preparation and playout services using Globecast’s Media Factory. The new digital Media Factory in Singapore offers broadcasters and content providers a converged workflow to prepare and playout content.