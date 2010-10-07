Screen Services introduces SDT ARK series DVB-T2-compliant modulator

At IBC2010, Screen Services unveiled its new SDT ARK-6 series DVB-T2-compliant TV modulator and driver for high-power exciters.

The SDT ARK-6 modulator can be used as a transmitter, a heterodyne transposer, a regenerative transmitter and a single-frequency echo canceller. Its driver supports DVB-T/T2, PAL, ATSC/MH, NTSC and ISDB-T modulation.

The modulator allows users to select transmission modes in various ways, including using a clean contact, via SNMP commands, with TCP/IP, using a Web GUI or via a direct command inserted into the transport stream.