Schneider Optics Expands Full and Split Diopter Lineup

BAD KREUZNACH, RHINELAND, GERMANY—Schneider Optics has added new +1/8, +1/4 and +3/4 strengths to their existing range of +1/2, +1, +2, and +3, 138mm close-up full and split-field diopter lenses.



The glass maker said these tools are mainly used to allow sharp focus when too close to the subject for the camera lens to properly focus on its own. Full diopters affect the entire image area. Schneider split diopters are produced by diamond-cutting a full diopter lens in half, then securely mounting it within a precisely machined metal ring. The result is that half the image is magnified and the other portion is unaffected.



“The split-field diopter lens is particularly effective when you need to bring both foreground and background into sharp focus simultaneously but the primary lens by itself cannot provide sufficient depth-of-field, even with the lens iris closed down fully. It allows for different treatment of foreground and background simultaneously,” said Schneider’s vice president of MPTV Filters, Ira Tiffen.



Made of the finest optical glass, Schneider full and split-field diopters utilize a hard, anti-reflective coating on both front and rear surfaces to measurably reduce flare and light loss so there’s no need for exposure compensation. This also preserves proper color, contrast and overall image quality. These drop-in diopter lenses feature rugged black anodized aluminum rings and are protected by a unique mounting technique that ensures structural integrity and consistent performance, even in the harshest production environments over the long term.



Schneider 138mm full and split-field diopters are now available in strengths of +1/8, +1/4, +1/2, +3/4, +1, +2, and +3, from dealers worldwide. Calculation of strength depends on focal length, focus setting, object distance, and size.