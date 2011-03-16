ScheduALL to Demo Management Solutions at NAB



ScheduALL will highlight its Enterprise Resource Management Application (ERMa), Accurately Verify Vendor Availability (AVvA) and ScheduLINK at the NAB Show.



The ERMa enables ScheduALL clients to connect and collaborate across a global network in real time. Users can view, book and manage projects 24/7 by utilizing the inventories of ScheduALL partners located anywhere in the world.



AVvA is a free, Web-based collaboration cloud that enables media and broadcast industry players to connect and partner on any project in real time. AVvA empowers third-party providers to selectively promote services, resources and pricing tiers to whomever they choose within the AVvA partner network, resulting in streamlined booking, invoicing and payment delivery. AVvA also allows organizations to quickly and easily identify the resources they need, selected by specialty, location or price.



The company will also demonstrate ScheduLINK, ScheduALL’s advanced transmission management and optimization software solution. It enables fast, collaborative and informed decision-making by delivering integrated tools that instantly allocate capacity, configure and route satellite and antenna transmissions, manage complex inventories and avoid multi-parameter conflicts, technical mismatches and double bookings.



