ScheduALL shows "Workflow Without Walls"

The broadcast industry's evolution towards file-based, tapeless workflows is increasing the speed, efficiency and profitability of content collection, production and distribution. But at the same time, the rapid digitalization of content is creating an industry-wide urgency for tools that enable effective interoperability and collaboration across the broadcast community.

Answering the call is ScheduALL (www.scheduall.com), which is demonstrating its "Workflow Without Walls" systems at the CCW/SATCON show in New York this week. ScheduALL has developed a proprietary suite of loosely combined technologies that enable unrelated third-party technologies, individual interdependent business workflows and ScheduALL systems to work together effectively, both internally and across the supply chain.

Two of these products, the ScheduALL Chorus interoperability framework and the advanced workflow system ScheduALL Weave, are among those to be showcased the show in Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City.

ScheduALL Chorus enables interoperability with virtually all third-party software systems (including ingest, playout, DAM, content movers, financial tools and HR systems), as well as hardware providers, such as Miranda, Evertz and Net Insight. The Chorus framework provides a one-stop, comprehensive package with multiple levels of connectivity, including APIs, agents and Web services.

ScheduALL Weave is a process-based Web technology that significantly streamlines and accelerates end-to-end workflows, collaboration and operational productivity. It enhances the ScheduALL product and technology framework by adding key capabilities, such as intuitive workflow screens and reusable project- and process-based templates.