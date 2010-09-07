Samsung Craft LTE phone available for sale in U.S.

Samsung launched its LTE smart phone, the Samsung Craft, just in time for regional operator MetroPCS to switch on its LTE network. Dow Jones Newswires reported that MetroPCS is slated to launch its LTE service in Las Vegas and Dallas in September and offer the Samsung Craft at the same time. MetroPCS executives would not confirm or deny the report, stating only that the LTE launch would happen later in 2010. Verizon Wireless is also on track to launch an LTE network sometime before the end of 2010, but it is not expected to offer an LTE-compatible phone until mid-2011.

The Samsung Craft (SCH-R900), which was approved by the FCC in August, features a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, a touch-screen display and a 3.2-megapixel camera and is expected to list for $300 when purchased outside of a contract. MetroPCS’ Roger Liquist, who also promised LTE netbooks and tablets in the future, said the company plans establish a studio to provide streaming video, music downloads and TV over LTE.