SAM Announces New Kula Production Switcher

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Combining SD, HD and 4K capabilities, the new Kula production switcher is the latest announcement from Snell Advanced Media. This new switcher is based-off of SAM’s Kahuna switcher, but includes FormatFusion3 technology to mix formats up to and including 4K.

Kula

The Kula is capable of handling 4K/1080p/HD and SD in 1M/E and 2M/E versions. The 2M/E HD/SD version can be switched to the 1M/E 4K mode. The production switcher also provides three control panels that can be expanded with additional modules in the Kahuna range. Additional features include up to five key layers per M/E, 20 channels of DVE and floating/auxiliary key resources, up to 36 inputs and 18 assignable outputs, and an internal clip and still store.

The Kula is designed to work for live events, broadcast production, sports, house of worship, entertainment and conference/events.

SAM will begin shipping the Kula in May 2016 for $17,000.