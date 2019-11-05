Sabio Creates App Science TV Solution for Connected TVs

LOS ANGELES—Sabio has launched App Science TV, a platform that enables brands to leverage data to serve highly targeted ad units via TV and mobile formats to improve the performance of ad campaigns and return on investment, the company said today.

Sabio developed its proprietary App Science platform to analyze the app ecosystem, locations and other consumer behaviors from more than 300 million mobile devices to gain insight about the interests, affinities and life stages of individuals.

The App Science TV offering applies the app intelligence to connected TV by matching device IDs at the household level through App Science. The new product effectively creates a two-pronged approach that converges the worlds of television and app data to achieve a higher level of insights across the platforms, the company said.

More information is available on the Sabio website.