S.C. Cable Station Adds ProHD Portable Bridge To News Tech Lineup

WAYNE, N.J.—Independent cable TV station CN2 in Rock Hill, S.C., this summer acquired a JVCKenwood ProHD Portable Bridge bonded LTE hotspot for live news updates to its daily newscasts and website.

With the Bridge and the new BR-DE900 ProHD decoder, CN2 is delivering live material to viewers for the first time, said David Bain, technical manager, adding that the setup will likely be used later this month for live coverage of the Rock Hill Christmas Parade.

CN2, which is owned and operated by Comporium Communications, has two channels serving the tri-county area of York, Lancaster and Chester.

The cable channel produces a weekday newscast at 6 p.m. and “CN2 Today,” a daytime newsmagazine three times each week. Most live content is shared on the CN2 website.

For the parade, CN2 will record multi-camera coverage and edit footage in post to be viewed later. However, one camera will be paired with the Bridge to provide live coverage of the event on the CN2 website, said Bain. A similar setup was used for a recent school board debate.

The Portable Bridge streams signals from Connected Cam, 4KCam, ProHD and JVC PTZ streaming cameras. It uses Peplink’s SpeedFusion VPN bonding technology to combine multiple cellular, wired and Wi-Fi connections.

