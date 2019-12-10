RUSHWORKS Rolls Out RUSHPROMPTER Teleprompting Software

FLOWER MOUND, Texas—RUSHWORKS is unwrapping a new platform for broadcasters to add to their production kits, the RUSHPROMPTER teleprompting software.

RUSHPROMPTER is a Windows-based software that can either be downloaded as a stand-alone service from www.RUSHWORKS.tv or integrated with the company’s VNEWS TV news production hardware/software system.

Among the features offered by RUSHPROMPTER are RTF and TXT creation, export and import, find and replace, real-time font-size adjustment, variable line spacing and individual character control of bold, Italics, underline, colorize and highlighting.

RUSHWORKS also created a lightweight prompting stand that supports up to two 12-inch 16:9 monitors for displaying the promoter text, as well as any video switcher Program output.

RUSHPROMPTER is available for $99, but RUSHWORKS is offering a free trial period with download.