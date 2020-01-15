RUSHWORKS Debuts REMO NDI PTZ Production Platform

FLOWER MOUND, Texas—RUSHWORKS has introduced its latest product, the REMO NDI integrated PTZ production system. Designed for remote and studio operation, the REMO NDI incorporates a touchscreen computer to work with RUSHWORK’s production and camera control technology.

REMO NDI is powered by an All-in-One computer with a 24-inch touchscreen and an i9 processor operating on Windows 10 Pro, featuring 1TB SSD storage. As part of the setup it has RUSHWORKS’ custom shortcut keyboard, a six-button Hall-effect joystick, an eight-port PoE GigE switch and two NDI PTZ cameras with 30x optical zoom lenses.

The system software—the same software that powers RUSHWORKS VDesk and Ctrl+R systems—includes a video and audio mixer with transitions, PiP and double-box effects and Chroma-key. It also has a fully searchable File Browser for all media and can create multiple playlists for different events. The software supports up to four NDI inputs and one NDI output, records the program and can output NDI and stream to sites like Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

The camera control software can also interface with ATEM Production studio over IP for automatic input selection and preview/program transition from the touchscreen user interface.

RUSHWORKS is selling the REMO NDI for $12,995.