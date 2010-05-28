RTW TouchMonitor makes European debut

RTW, a manufacturer of professional audio metering and control devices, announced its TouchMonitor series, a new approach to metering and monitoring.

The TouchMonitor TM7, with a 7in touch screen and the TouchMonitor TM9, with a 9in touch screen, were shown for the first time at AES in London. Featuring a redesigned GUI, the screens are equipped with a touch-sensitive 16:9 high-resolution screen. The TM9 also comes with an optional digital 3G SDI interface.

Controlled by using a finger or a mouse, the monitors use a new dimension of freedom for positioning and scaling individual instruments. For example, when multiple sound sources of the same type are assigned to different input channels, they are displayed simultaneously and configured separately. With the introduction of the touch screen, an interactive, context-sensitive help feature will support the user by allowing quick and efficient configuration changes with the touch of a finger.

RTW said the new product will not only help audio professionals meet current loudness standards, but it does so in a more interactive, intuitive way. The monitor's modular software components allow it to be customized so the user only purchases what is absolutely necessary. New functions can be added as software modules to the device at any time.

Many display functions known from existing RTW products are available to choose from: the unique Surround Sound Analyzer, the Real-Time Analyzer (RTA), an ITU/EBU-compliant loudness meter, a peak meter and an intelligent ident analyzer.

In addition, RTW and Lawo, a German-based manufacturer of consoles, recently announced that the new RTW TouchMonitor TM7 will be available as a fully integrated OEM product for the Lawo mc² range of digital audio consoles.