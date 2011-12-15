RTW intros TM3 TouchMonitor

RTW (www.rtw.de) has introduced the TM3 TouchMonitor, the latest addition its TouchMonitor range.

Featuring a touch-sensitive control display, the TM3 includes features of the larger TM7 and TM9 versions, but with a lower cost for the basic stereo version and 4.3in touchscreen.

It allows for horizontal and vertical placement and was designed for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms looking to stay ahead of the loudness control curve.

Featuring PPM and true-peak instruments, the TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-2/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Instruments include single-channel and summing bar graphs, an LRA instrument and numerical displays. The basic version handles analog and digital stereo audio, while the 5.1 option adds the support of six-channel digital input.

The TM3 comes with a separate I/O unit that is connected with a single cable for audio transmission and power supply. RTW expects to begin shipment of the product in the second quarter of 2012.